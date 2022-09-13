Top Five Games from 2021-2022: Game One

What Happened

After missing several games with a lower body injury earlier in the month, there were some in Nashville who worried that Filip Forsberg's hot start to the season might cool considerably when he returned to the ice less than a week before this November 30 game against Columbus. Forsberg quieted much of that skepticism recording three goals in the three games since coming back from injury. His early performance in this matchup against the Blue Jackets calmed any lingering qualms for Predators faithful.

Forsberg scored at 4:56 in the first period with an impressive goal on Blue Jackets net minder Elvis Merzlikins. Forsberg found a sliver of space between Merzlikins's helmet and the net and threaded the puck through on a wide angle shot. The puck was served up to Forsberg after physical board battles by Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund.

The Predators made it 2-0 on a two on one that saw Colton Sissons dish up a perfect assist to Yakov Trenin at 12:43.

Nine seconds later, Forsberg scored his second goal of the opening period. Granlund found a glimpse of a lane and made an impressive backhand pass to Forsberg in the slot. The Blue Jackets pulled Merzlikins after Nashville's third goal in the period and sent Joonas Korpisalo in net.

It appeared that Columbus was starting to climb their way back into the game with a power play goal halfway through the second period, but the watchful eye of Nashville's video review crew spotted a faulty zone entry and the goal was overturned due to offsides after a coach's challenge.

At 15:26 Forsberg stripped the crowd of their headwear with a clean up hat trick goal compliments of a corralled rebound by line mate Matt Duchene

Forsberg wasn't done yet, taking advantage of a power play opportunity and tapping the puck past Korpisalo's outstretched skate for his fourth goal of the game. Granlund again recorded an assist on number nine's score.

Nick Cousin's cleaned up an errant pass with a backhand goal in the third period, and the game ended with a score of 6-0.

What This Game Revealed About the Predators

This was certainly a stand out game for Forsberg and the first shutout of the season for Juuse Saros, who would finish the 2021-2022 campaign with four shutout wins. The four goal game for Forsberg increased the fervor to make sure a deal got done with the Swedish forward (although fans would need to wait on pins and needles for nearly eight months for the contract to be announced), who logged his 400th NHL point in this outing as well.

Setting aside the outstanding performances by Forsberg and Saros, this game highlighted a Predators team that executed the little things well - winning puck battles, physical play, minimal penalties, line chemistry, clean zone exits and entries, and responsible defense. Even when the Predators held a solid lead early in the game, they continued to compete at a high level for sixty minutes. This was a 2021-2022 game head coach John Hynes and the team could feel very good about.