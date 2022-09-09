Top Five Games from 2021-2022: Game Four

With a recent history of competitive matchups and a handful of players who have seen time on both rosters (Mikael Granlund, Luke Kunin, Kevin Fiala, Ryan Hartman, and Frederick Gaudreau), a Preds/Wild game is usually circled on the Smashville calendar. This October 24 2021 game earns our #4 spot because of the milestone moment for 24 year old Connor Ingram and the foreshadowing of season impacting performances across the roster.

What Happened?

Connor Ingram got the start in net for the Predators - his first in the NHL. Nashville proved their early season power play success wasn't a fluke as Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen each scored on a man advantage in the first period. Josi and Johansen combined for a third goal at 12:35, giving the Predators their first three goal lead of the season in the first period.

Minnesota's Nick Bjugstad answered back quickly in the second period with a goal, but just two minutes later the trio of Josi, Matt Duchene, and Filip Forsberg combined to regain the three goal lead. Yakov Trenin's tenacious play in the defensive zone resulted in a turnover and assist on a saucer pass to the striking Tanner Jeannot. Jeannot's baseball swing goal was a highlight reel score for the rookie.

Unfortunately, not all the play in the D zone was solid from the Preds, as a late period turnover resulted in a Wild goal with less than two seconds to go in the second.

Ingram and Kaapo Kahkonen stood firm in net in the third period not allowing any goals, and the final score was a 5-2 victory for the Predators and the first NHL win for Connor Ingram.

What This Game Revealed About the Preds

It may seem odd to have two games in the top five with Juuse Saros on the bench, but in this instance Ingram's performance in net served as notice that Nashville wouldn't be a team that had to solely rely on game saving goaltending to win. Ingram played well, stopping 33 of 35 shots, but this game helped mark an end to the "Nashville only has great goaltending to keep them competitive" narrative. Along with good goaltending, Nashville showed a growing offensive punch as well.

The Predators went 2/6 on the power play this game, but almost more reassuring than the power play stats was the structure on the man advantage. Nashville moved the puck well, kept traffic in front of Kahkonen, and kept the players cycling once they established possession in the offensive zone. This was a much different look than the statuesque power play of previous seasons. Nashville would finished in the league's top ten for the man advantage in 2021-2022.

The game also foreshadowed the offensive success that lay ahead for several players including Roman Josi, who finished the night with four points. Ryan Johansen logged two goals, Matt Duchene served up three assists, and fans got a sneak peek at what Tanner Jeannot would contribute offensively the rest of the season.

While this was only the sixth game in an 82 game season, Predators fans saw a glimpse of what would happen in the coming months with excellent performances by key players. Fans also got to see Connor "Sports! Competitive Athletics!" Ingram stand strong in net, where he would find himself once again in Nashville's brief postseason.