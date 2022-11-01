What's Ahead in November for the Nashville Predators

With a disappointing loss to the Washington Capitals Saturday evening, the Preds have limped to the finish of a frustrating October that started with two wins in Europe followed by a string of unpleasant losses caused by a variety of concerns. Nashville has struggled with penalties, puck possession, execution, and special teams in different games in October. The team was able to put together on complete, well executed game against the St. Louis Blues, but fell flat again in their final game of the month against the Caps. Nashville ended October with a record of 3-5-1, certainly not the start the team hoped for based on last season's individual successes and promising offseason moves.

Now that the calendar is turning to November the excuses of having a modified training camp, the international travel, and getting everyone on the same page need to be set aside. The Predators showed they can put together a strong performance in all aspects of the game against St. Louis. November is an opportunity to do that with consistency, but the schedule won't make that easy.

Road Trip

Nashville headed out Monday for Edmonton where they will take on the Oilers tonight. A game against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl isn't the best situation for the Preds to bounce back from a loss. The Oilers outscored the Predators in last season's three games 12-4. While Edmonton may not have a top ranked defense, their offense gives Nashville more than enough to handle.

In their western road trip, the Preds will also see Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle and Colorado. This won't be an easy way to kick off the month, and the Preds will need to tap into the mental and physical style of play that brought them success against St. Louis to come out of this five game trip with a winning record.

Home Ice Advantage

Immediately after returning home from the western road trip, Nashville settles in for a five game home stand where they could use some momentum to earn important November points. The Preds will welcome the New York Rangers and Islanders, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, and Arizona to Bridgestone Arena. Nashville only won one game at home in October, but with eight home games in November, hopefully the crowd at the Tire Barn can help lift the team to more wins.

Facing the Award Winners

If a team wants to be the best they have to beat the best, and Nashville will get a chance to play against some of the top players in the league over the next thirty days. Juuse Saros will see the another Vezina finalist and the Vezina winner in November when the Preds take on Calgary on the road November 3 and then Igor Shesterkin at home on November 12.

The Predators will face Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar and division rival Colorado Avalanche twice this month. Roman Josi, who was the runner up to Makar for last season's defensive award, and the Preds will have a chance for redemption after last season's first round playoff sweep by the Avs. The Avs and Preds face off at the end of the early November western road trip and then the day after American Thanksgiving in an afternoon home game.

This week Nashville will also compete against Jack Adams winner Darryl Sutter and the Calgary Flames on Thursday and later this month will see Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings on November 23.

Begin and End?

The Predators enter the new month with a record of 3-5-1. With the first month of the season over, the team is running out of time to use the "new season/new adjustments" excuse for their struggling play. Looking ahead at the month's competition, the Predators will face six teams with winning records as of November 1, four teams with losing records as of November 1, and three teams who will need to figure out who they are in November - much like the Preds.