Three Predators prospects take the ice today for the opening day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Nashville Predators fans can enjoy a sneak peak into the franchise future today as three prospects take the ice with their respective countries at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship hosted by Canada.

First up, 2022 first round pick Joakim Kemell will take the ice with Finland at 10:00 am CST. Kemell, an 18 year old forward from Javaskyla, Finland was a standout player at the 2022 World Junior Championship held in August where he scored 12 points in 7 games, including four goals for Finland. Kemell and Finland will open the tournament with their game against Switzerland this morning.

At 3:00 pm CST, USA will play their first game of the 2023 World Juniors against Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick. Defenseman Ryan Ufko is a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts and a 2021 fourth round pick for the Nashville Predators. This season with UMass, Ufko has played 16 games and scored 13 points.

Predators fans will want to continue watching the tournament after Ufko and USA's game to see another 2021 fourth round pick for the Nashville Predators. Defenseman Jack Matier and Canada will play Czechia at 5:30 pm CST to open their tournament play. Matier plays for the Ottawa 67s and has averaged a point per game in his 26 games so far this season.

Kemell and Finland will return to the ice on December 27 at 10:00 am CST, while Ufko and Matier will play their second games on December 28.

The 2023 IIHF World Juniors tournament will be broadcast on NHL Network.