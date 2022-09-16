Luke Prokop Is Ready for Raleigh

Defensive prospect Luke Prokop is focused on the task at hand.

Prokop flew into Raleigh, NC yesterday with the rest of the Predators rookies to prepare for today's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects in the NHL Prospect Showcase. The matchup with the Lightning is the first of three games the rookies will play, and Prokop is feeling confident about Nashville's group.

"We have a really strong team, a really big team," Prokop says, "And I think we are looking to win all three games and perform really well at the showcase."

Prokop is fresh off of a very successful - and very long - season in the WHL. Prokop had a standout year playing with the Edmonton Oil Kings after an early season trade from the Calgary Hitmen. The 20 year old defenseman made the most of his season with the Oil Kings, playing 55 regular season games, scoring 10 goals and 23 assists, all while excelling defensively as well. The Oil Kings's nineteen game postseason run kept Prokop busy into late June as his team won the WHL Championship Series and competed in the 2022 Memorial Cup.

After such a long season, Prokop used some of the time between the Predators Development Camp in July and Rookie Camp to rest and spend time with family and friends and then got back on the ice and back to work.

There is more on Prokop's horizon than rookie camp. He may be making a potential move to the pros this season. Because of his May birthday, he could return for another year of junior play, but Prokop is preparing for the potential pro hockey opportunity with Milwaukee and Coach Taylor this year.

The Prospect Showcase is a chance to show his growth over the long 2021-2022 season as well as the areas of his game Prokop has been focusing on this offseason - speed and strength. Moving to the AHL means playing against stronger and faster opponents, and Prokop wants to be ready.

The prospect games in Raleigh give him an opportunity to showcase his skills for the coaching staff, but Prokop isn't looking past the tournament right now. He is focused on seeing this team compete well this weekend and contributing to that goal.

"I think just playing my game, playing with a lot of energy, playing with a lot of passion," Prokop says. "I have a little bit of experience being at this tournament before so I'm just going to try and use that to my advantage and help the team out any way I can."

Prokop and the Predators prospects take on the Lightning prospects today at 12:00 pm CT. The game will be streamed online at carolinahurricanes.com.