Skip to main content
Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster

Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster

Nashville's AHL affiliate has an impressive roster - including Tomasino, Askarov, and Pärssinen - to start their season tonight.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on.

The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on the roster in Milwaukee is Phil Tomasino. The 21 year old center played 76 games last season in the NHL for the Predators scoring eleven goals and 21 assists. Nashville head coach John Hynes speaks highly of Tomasino's game, but with a more robust roster at Predators training camp vying for similar positions, it was decided Tomasino would start the season with the Admirals. 

Another star on Milwaukee's roster, and perhaps later this season on Nashville's, is Finnish center Juuse Pärssinen. Pärsinnen joined the Admirals for nine postseason games, scoring one goal and three assists at the end of 2021-2022. His high hockey IQ and quick reads on the ice in development, rookie, and training camps this summer impressed the Predators and Admirals coaching staffs. 

IMG_2702 2

This season fans will get a peek at 2020 first round draft pick Yaroslav Askarov in net in Milwaukee. The 6'4" Russian net minder will share time with Devin Cooley who started 24 game last season for the Admirals. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Another fan favorite Russian player looking to take his game to the next level in Milwaukee is Egor Afanasyev. The 21 year old winger has been focusing on physicality in his game. Afanasyev performed well in the NHL Prospect Showcase earlier this summer in Raleigh and wants to earn a chance for ice time in Nashville at some point this season. 

These are just a few of the outstanding players head coach Karl Taylor and his staff will lead as they open the season tonight. 

Milwaukee's centers include Pärssinen, Jimmy Huntington, Tommy Novak, Jachym Kondelik, Tommy Apap, and Mark Jankowski.

The wingers in Milwaukee are Tim Schaller, captain Cole Schneider, John Leonard, Navrin Mutter, Egor Afanasyev, Luke Evangelista, and Markus Nurmi.

The defensemen starting the season in Milwaukee are Roland McKeown, Jordan Gross, Marc Del Gaizo, Keaton Thompson, Kevin Gravel, Adam Wilsby, Luke Prokop, Spencer Stastney, and Xavier Bouchard. 

The Admirals kick off their 2022-2023 season tonight against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 pm CT. AHL opening weekend games can be streamed free on AHLTV.com.

B6AA6AC3-C9F8-42AF-9F49-9757501C1765_1_201_a
Nashville Preds Prospects/AHL

Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19227452
Nashville Preds Game Day

That's What He Said: Hynes, Johansen Talk Loss to Stars

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19227031
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators - 1, Stars - 4: Johansen Scores Only Goal in Loss

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17857441
Nashville Preds Game Day

Five Things to Watch as Predators Take on the Dallas Stars

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17762568
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators vs. Stars Preview: The Battle in the Central Begins

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17761367
Nashville Preds Talk

Predators and Stars: As Close As Frenemies Can Be

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19124479
Nashville Preds News

Why Is Phil Tomasino Going to the AHL? John Hynes Explains.

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17934451
Nashville Preds Talk

Five Things to Know About the Predators This Season

By Ann Kimmel