Predators Prospects Finish Strong in Big Win Over Panthers Rookie Group

The Nashville Predators played their final game of the NHL Prospect Showcase this morning against the yet undefeated Florida Panthers prospects. Predators fans got a second look at exciting goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, but several other Nashville names recorded terrific performances as well.

The tone of the game was set early by Preds invitee Cameron Hausinger with a teeth rattling forecheck right off the whistle and a dropping of the gloves by Jimmy Huntington who took exception to some net front behavior by an opponent.

The offense showed up at 4:57 with a two on one chance. Luke Evangelista and Egor Afanasyev flummoxed the Florida goalie and Egor scored his fourth goal of the showcase giving the Predators the 1-0 lead.

After some confusion, Joakim Kondelik headed to the penalty box at 14:55 and the Preds went on the penalty kill. Florida had a few chances but Askarov with critical help from defenseman Jack Matier kept the Panthers off the scoreboard in the first.

The Panthers wasted no time in the second period coming around from behind the net surprising Askarov to tie the game 1-1. Cameron Hausinger showed up to make another statement play in the second with a terrific goal off a feed by William Veillette to give the Predators a 2-1 lead partway through the second.

Braden Holt, an invitee from Bozeman, Montana stepped into the pipes for Nashville in the third period. Holt was tested early but held his own under the pressure.

OHL standout Luke Evangelista snuck behind the play and scored a five hole goal one on one against the Florida netminder giving Nashville a 3-1 lead four minutes into the final period. Juuso Pärssinen added another score seven minutes in to give the Preds a three goal lead. Jimmy Huntington continued to pour on the offense making it 5-1 halfway through the third.

Xavier Bouchard tried to mix it up after being on the receiving end of a charging penalty, but the refs immediately stepped in to shut down a potential brawl. The Predators went on the power play and Jimmy Huntington recorded his second goal of the game off assists from Evangelista and Josh Williams.

Holt held firm in net for the remainder of regulation and Nashville walked away with the 6-1 win. Holt completed the bonus shootout in similar fashion, shutting down all five shots he faced.

The Predators prospects will return to Nashville and prepare for the start of training camp with the veterans. Training camp opens on Wednesday.