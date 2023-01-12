Nashville Predators Recall Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from AHL

The Nashville Predators announced this evening that 20 year old goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been recall from Milwaukee. The 20 year old goalie was a 2020 first round draft pick, selected 11th overall by the Predators. Askarov has played 22 games this season for the Admirals and earned a 13-6-2 record. He currently has a 2.66 GAA and .905 save percentage and has recorded two shutouts.

Askarov is a fan favorite not just for his play on the ice but also for his engaging personality off the ice and on social media. Despite their excitement about Askarov's potential, Predators fans are not likely to see the young net minder in gold quite yet as the organization explained the recall was for precautionary reasons.

Tonight Juuse Saros will get the start in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first game of a back to back. While Lankinen did not play tonight, it is likely he will be ready to go tomorrow against the Montreal Canadiens. The precautionary recall may not mean Askarov gets his first NHL start, but it affirms that the organization is pleased with Askarov's play in Milwaukee so far this season.