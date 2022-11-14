Nashville Predators Sign Sarnia Forward Nolan Burke to Entry Level Contract

Today General Manager David Poile announced that the Nashville Predators have signed Nolan Burke to a three year, entry level contract. Burke currently plays for the OHL's Sarnia Sting.

The nineteen year old is playing his fourth season with the Sting and is off to a strong start to the 2022-2023 season. In 16 games, Burke has scored 15 goals and recorded nine assists. Eight of his goals were scored on the power play. Burke leads the OHL in both goals scored and power play goals so far this season.

The 6'1" forward is averaging 1.50 points per game and his projections show he could be flirting with a 100 point season if his offensive production continues at this pace.