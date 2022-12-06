Predators Prospect Report: World Juniors Selection Camps, the AHL, and that Spicy Zachary L'Heureux

While many in Nashville are focused on the Predators' recent 7-1-1 turnaround run, there are a handful of other players in the organization who are having their own standout seasons away from Bridgestone Arena. The Preds have an exciting pipeline of talented prospects, and today the Locked On Predators Podcast was joined by Predators prospect expert Eric Denay from On the Forecheck to talk about a few of the most interesting prospect performances so far.

Yesterday two of Nashville's young defensive talents Jack Matier and Ryan Ufko were named to their respective countries' selection camps in preparation for the 2023 World Juniors. Jack Matier, the 19 year old Ottawa 67's blue liner, is having a fantastic start to his season and was invited to Canada's selection camp. New York native Ryan Ufko also received an invitation to U.S.A.'s selection camp ahead of World Juniors. Eric shares how each of their seasons have unfolded so far.

The Milwaukee Admirals are having a great start to their AHL season, and there are several standouts making their mark in Milwaukee. Forward Luke Evangelista's play has taken off with the Admirals. Eric tells us what has helped set him up for success this season.

Tommy Novak was given a charge from Admirals head coach Karl Taylor as the season began, and Novak has taken that challenge to heart. Eric shares how Novak's mental and physical game may translate to the NHL when he gets another chance with the Predators.

No conversation about Milwaukee would be complete without talking about the Predators prospect in Milwaukee who has captured the hearts of Preds' fans, partly due to plays like this made in an already intense overtime game:

Yaroslav Askarov is fully embracing his opportunity at the AHL level, and Eric reveals what he is seeing from the 20 year old Russian net minder. We discuss how the coaching staff has been working with the young phenom as Askarov adjusts to hockey in North America.

Finally, we talk about another favorite young prospect among Nashville Predators fans - Zachary L'Heureux. The 19 year old missed games early in the season, but he is back on the ice with the Halifax Mooseheads and making a statement. Eric shares what may be motivating L'Heureux this season and how he see's the spicy forward performing in the QMJHL.

It has been an up and down season for the Predators in Nashville, and while it is still hard to say how the NHL players will perform down the stretch, there is no lack of talent and opportunity for the young prospects with the organization. L'Heureux, Matier, Ukfo, and the Admirals are generating their own buzz as they each prepare for a potential chance in the NHL.