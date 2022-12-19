Skip to main content

Predators Reassign Roland McKeown & Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee Admirals

The two defensemen joined the Nashville Predators when the Preds lost two blue liners last week.
The Nashville Predators have reassigned defensemen Roland McKeown and Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee.

McKeown and Gravel were recalled by the Predators on December 12 and played their first game that evening against the St. Louis Blues. McKeown and Gravel, who played together in Milwaukee, stepped in as the third defensive pairing for the Preds after both Alexandre Carrier and Jeremy Lauzon were injured in the December 10 game against the Ottawa Senators. 

While with Nashville, McKeown played three games and averaged 13:44 time on ice for the Preds. He also played on the penalty kill. Gravel played four games with Nashville and averaged 14:38 time on ice in those outings. Gravel also contributed on the penalty kill.

Jeremy Lauzon returned to the lineup in Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. It is likely the Predators will welcome back two of the injured defensemen - Alexandre Carrier, Mark Borowiecki, and Ryan McDonagh before tonight's game.

The Predators take on the offensively minded Edmonton Oilers, so a return of healthy defensemen will be welcome news today. 

