Predators Taking a Long Look at Two Colorado Eagles AHL Standouts

It doesn't feel natural in Nashville to appreciate much of anything when it comes to Colorado and hockey after last season. Yet this preseason Predators coaches and fans have watched two former Colorado Eagles players make their push for a spot on the NHL regular season roster. Defenseman Jordan Gross and left winger Kiefer Sherwood are making the most of their time in Music City.

Jordan Gross is not a name many outside of the coaching staff were familiar with when the Predators signed him in July to a two year, two way deal. While it isn't likely Predators fans will see him in gold a majority of the regular season, this is a defenseman Nashville could call on if the injury bug bites the blue liners down the stretch.

Gross had an impressive season with the Colorado Eagles in 2021-2022. He saw action in 61 games and scored 10 goals. His puck moving skills helped him rack up a career high 55 assists all while playing reliably at the blue line. Gross's play earned him the Eddie Shore Award, given to the most outstanding defenseman in the league, and he was named to the AHL's First All Star Team after leading the entire AHL in points for a defenseman.

Although not perhaps the prototypical defenseman Predators management usually gravitate to, the 5'10" Gross played well in training camp scrimmages and in his preseason appearances. With Lauzon, Fabbro, and Borowiecki available for the third defensive pairing, Gross will likely spend much of another impressive season in the AHL with Milwaukee.

The Colorado Eagles had to part with another valuable asset this offseason. Nashville signed forward Kiefer Sherwood on July 14 to a one year/$750,000 contract. This was another signing that didn't cause much of a stir as fans waited out a Forsberg deal announcement, but the Predators got themselves a player who has been hard to ignore in preseason.

If Nashville were looking for a potential shut down fourth line player when they signed Sherwood, the coaching staff has gotten that and more from the 27 year old. In the high intensity, fast paced scrimmages the team played during the first three days of training camp, Sherwood's play immediately drew attention whether it was his transition speed, effective defensive harassment, or smart offensive puck decisions.

The Predators found a player whose natural game fit well with Nashville's "hard to play against" identity. When asked how he would describe his playing style, Sherwood's words match the play the coaches have been seeing in the preseason.

"For me, I have to have the blue collar mindset," Sherwood explained. "I try to wear other teams down and be responsible defensively. Offensively I try to create space. I get in on the forecheck and disrupt and hunt pucks back."

Although he has just 87 NHL games under his belt, Sherwood has made the most of any ice time he's been given. He played 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season, but much of his season was with the AHL Eagles. In his 57 games for the Eagles, Sherwood scored 36 goals and recorded 39 assists for 75 points which was fifth best in points and third best in goals for the entire league. Sherwood finished his regular season in the AHL on a 14 game point streak.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Sherwood will make the final regular season roster. He is still under the microscope as Nashville plays their exhibition game today in Bern, and he may spend much of this season in the AHL once again for Milwaukee. But he has given the coaching staff a lot to think about as they try to construct their ideal Predators roster.

While Gross and Sherwood may have been signed with little fanfare in Nashville, they each have made the most of their time with the Preds this preseason. Both may see ice time in gold when the team needs to lean on its depth. It hard to thank the Colorado Avs and Eagles for much without grimacing, but these two players may end up being a real gift for Nashville this season.