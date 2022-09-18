The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.

What Happened

Nashville went down late in the first period as Carolina scored off a quick faceoff win, but the Preds bounced back in period two with a goal by Hamilton, Ontario native and camp invitee Mark Duarte.

Despite solid play in net through much of the game, goaltender Vomacka misplayed the puck on a Predators power play, giving Carolina back the lead with a shorthanded goal in the second period.

Carolina scored again with a slot shot off of a rebound, but Egor Afanasyev's net front determination got the Predators back within one score.

Carolina appeared to have the game well in after an empty net goal with just 1:17 left in regulation, but the Predators prospects pushed back. Afanasyev netted his second goal of the game with less than a minute left, and Finnish standout Juuso Pärssinen tied the game with :07 remaining on the clock to send the game into overtime.

Each team had a chance with puck possession during the three on three overtime, but Carolina netted the winning goal and handed Nashville their first loss of the showcase.

Every game of the showcase ends with five shootout chances. Tomas Vamacka stopped each of the five shootout attempts he faced, while Navrin Mutter and Zachary L'Heureux each scored with their shootout opportunities.

Showing Smashville Style

Despite the overtime loss, Nashville's prospects exhibited a clear understanding of the style of hockey Nashville has become known for. Nashville head coach John Hynes espouses a game played with mental toughness, and the young prospects needed to call on that skill late in the game. The rookies played almost the entire game from behind but were able to remain focused and execute play without pushing too hard and creating mistakes in the final flurry. That focus paid off with two goals in the last minute of regulation to take the game to overtime.

Predators hockey has also become synonymous with a very physical, hard checking game and the prospects showed their commitment to that style of hockey in their game against the Hurricanes prospects.

Afanasyev is a player who generated a lot of buzz this time last year after a solid performance at 2021's rookie and training camps, but he didn't end up see any NHL minutes last season. The 21 year old Russian is focused this preseason on elevating the physical aspect of his play.

When asked what he was looking to improve upon at this year's preseason camps, Afanasyev juxtaposed his answer with a big smile and replied, "I want to be meaner on the ice, you know?"

"I want to dominate, I want to dominate at that level," Afanasyev continued. "I want to fight for a roster spot and I want to be able to dominate. I'm trying to flip my switch when I go on the ice."

Afanasyev made a statement in today's games not just with his two goals but also with his checking and physical presence in front of the Hurricanes net. And he isn't the only prospect who understands the stye of hockey that is played in Nashville.

Another goal scorer, Mutter, made his presence felt along the boards as he battled for puck possessions, and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo used all of his 5'11" frame to remove a Carolina player from his path in the third period with a rousing but legal hit. The looming 6'7" German forward Joakim Kondelik showed he was not at all afraid to mix it up, engaging in fisticuffs twice in this matchup against the Hurricanes.

This Predators prospect team had their sights set on winning all three of their games at the NHL Prospect Showcase. This overtime loss to the Hurricanes may be a bit of a letdown for the confident crew, but the group as a whole is showing they clearly understand what it takes to play that Predators style of hockey.