5 Things to Expect from the 2022-23 Wild

No one cares if you have the best regular season of your franchise's 21-year history. They care if you win the last game of the year.

Minnesota is coming off a franchise-best 113-point season. Second place in the Central Division behind the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. Numerous career-bests, individual records and, for all intents and purposes, a such a successful regular season that you have to wonder what 2022-23 can hold for a Wild squad that is returning the bulk of its players from the previous year.

Which, let's not forget, was also a year that ended in the first round (again) following a 4-2 loss at the hands of the St. Louis Blues.

So what is reasonable to expect from the Wild this season? Where should the bar be set?

1. Less points/goals

There's no question, 113 points is a lot. And the way that the NHL is trending, you are going to need to gather as many points as possible in order to be a playoff team. That being said, not only is it going to be difficult for the Wild to replicate in the win column and scoop up the points, but it's going to be difficult to separate themselves by goals for as well.

Kevin Fiala, traded to the Los Angeles Kings in June in exchange for defenseman Brock Faber and a 2022 draft pick (Liam Ohgren), made up 85 of Minnesota's points, and 33 goals of the team's total 305 goals (5th in the league). Of course, to no one's surprise, Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild in scoring with 47 goals, but outside of that, you cannot guarantee a repeat in offensive production from any of the top six players who registered 20+ goals (Kaprizov, Fiala, Ryan Hartman, Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno).

While Eriksson Ek and Zuccarello have a good chance to prove me wrong on that assumption, I have to bet that Foligno in particular is going to take a step back as his role changes back to more of the body-first type of player with Nic Deslauriers moving on to Philadelphia.

Expectation: 102 points, 287 goals for

2. More goals against

I had my concerns about the defense in the second half of the season. You saw what happened to the team with injuries to captain Jared Spurgeon and top-4 Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba. Toss in an untested backup goalie with Filip Gustavsson, I have even bigger concerns this year.

The Cam Talbot trade had to happen for the good of the room. No question. But you are now expecting Herculean performances out of Marc-Andre Fleury...at the age of 37 (going on 38). Gustavsson simply does not have the experience, and while that can be OK for a backup goalie, especially one who is seemingly a bridge until Jesper Wallstedt is ready, it makes the crease situation, and entire backend situation nerve-wracking to say the least.

Last season the Wild allowed an average 3.04 goals against per game and in total had 249 goals against. As the teams get faster and scoring gets better, I think it's going to be even harder for the goaltending tandem, and somewhat aged blue line, to keep the puck out of the net.

Expectation: 4.06 goals allowed per game, 265 total goals allowed.

3. A step back

As outlined in No. 1, you're expecting for the goals to keep pouring in for players that normally just simply don't score that often. In addition, the blue line needs to stay healthy in order to be at its best, and you frankly have some new changes that, while minor, can make it reasonable to expect the team to take a step back before it moves forward in its quest for the Stanley Cup. It's an all encompsing expectation, but bring that bar down to where it belongs. The one thing potentially helping the Wild is a slightly easy division, but still, second isn't going to come easy.

Expectation: 4th in the Central Division, 7th in the Western Conference

4. Different line combos

Last season we saw Dean Evason, almost to a fault, not mess with his line combinations for the bulk of the year. Which, yes, makes sense. Why fix something that's not broken. However, Evason seemed almost married to his line combos, so much so that in times when things needed to be tweaked, he seemed almost hesitant to do so.

Now naturally, with new faces stepping in, lines are going to look different, even if at first they look the same. I expect Tyson Jost to move up and around between the third and fourth lines, and same with Marco Rossi (more on him below).

5. Another step forward for Boldy, Rossi

I wasn't going to go full blown negative on the expectations. I 100 percent expect Marco Rossi to not only be on the opening night roster, I expect him to have the immediate impact Boldy did on his debut last year. Speaking of Boldy, I think he was just getting warmed up last year. Fifteen goals and 39 points through 47 games, he was a large part of the reason Fiala had the puck on his stick. If he was able to achieve what he did in his rookie year, imagine what he will be capable of in Year 2.