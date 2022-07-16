Get to know Filip Gustavsson

Amidst a bit of goalie tension/awkwardness/drama, the Minnesota Wild elected to send Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Filip Gustavsson last week.

Gustavsson, a 24-year-old Swede, appeared in 18 games (16 starts) with Ottawa last season and went 5-12-1 with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound native of Skelleftea, Sweden also played in 20 games with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League, going 11-6-1 with a 2.50 GAA, a .915 SV% and two shutouts.

While it's clear he will be in the No. 2 role behind Marc-Andre Fleury, Gustavsson is relishing in the idea that he will get a better shot with more games in Minnesota. Here's what he had to say during his media availability this week.

Q: What was your reaction to the trade?

Filip Gustavsson: Well, I've been in Ottawa for for four years and then to get this opportunity to come to Minnesota was, I got very excited and starting a new chapter for my career and it's gonna be very fun.

Q: Where are you at in your career and how will this change of scenery help?

Gustavsson: Well, I feel what I what I had in Ottawa, like I felt comfortable there and I knew the people around me and like, coming to a new team, it's gonna like make yourself be more on the edge and try and push yourself even further in your career. And like, a new city, a new teammates, everything is like very excited.

Q: Are you excited about being in a tandem with Marc-Andre Fleury?

Gustavsson: Well that’s a big honor. Such an experienced guy with so much success in his career. Just be able to talk with him and practice with him and see him learn is going to help me a lot.

Q: Do you know anyone on the Wild?

Gustavsson: I played World Juniors with Eriksson Ek in Montreal so I know him a little bit.

Q: Where do you think you can grow?

Gustavsson: Well, like I have my ups and downs when I played in the NHL so I feel like if I can just get a higher consistency level with my bad games not being as low, I feel like I’m going to have great success.

Q: What goalies did you look up?

Gustavsson: Well since I’m a Swede, you always looked and Lundqvist when he played. I really liked (Braden) Holtby and (Semyon) Varlamov a lot. I used to watch a lot of their highlights. So probably those four guys.

Q: What are your goals?

Gustavsson: Well, I hope I get a few opportunities to show my game and make the teammates and the team believe in me so I can paly at my best and show that I’m a really good goalie.

Q: What do you think you can learn from Fleury?

Gustavsson: He’s been so successful for so many years. Just like routine wise, how can you be so consistent all the time and just practice with him on the ice you’re going to see the small details that he does so well that you might not see all the time. Just watching him play and talk about more small details that I can learn from I guess.

Q: What are your plans for the rest of the summer?

Gustavsson: So right now I’m located in Glasgow in Sweden, so 10 hours north of Stockholm. Right now we have the other NHL and AHL guys and some European guys back home, practicing and working out in the morning and soon we’re going to have ice and go on the ice with them. I think early September is the plan to come over for camp that starts the 20th.