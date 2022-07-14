Goalie drama: end scene

The Minnesota Wild offseason dramatics have played out like a mini series on Netflix. Between main character movement (Kevin Fiala), and re-signings of support characters (Marc-Andre Fleury), it's kept the State of Hockey interested and invested in what executive director (general manager) Bill Guerin was going to do with his cast to make it through next season (literally).

But in case you haven't been following along, here's a quick synopsis of the latest dramatics:

With the re-signing of Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract on July 7, a re-emergence of tension became apparent, with former starter turned second fiddle Cam Talbot seemingly unhappy since the original acquisition of Fleury at last year's NHL trade deadline. Minnesota obtained Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks at deadline and while the tandem went 50/50 for the majority of the remainder of the regular season, Fleury became the no. 1 come round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting in five of the six games.

The re-signing likely meant that again the crease would be split between the pair, although it became evident that Talbot preferred to be the clear starter.

So, less than one week after disparaging comments from Talbot's agent, George Bezos, suggesting that Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin had some thinking to do in regards to a contract extension and raise with Talbot, Guerin made his move: he traded Talbot.

Guerin called it a gut feeling. After back and forth conversations with Cam in the days leading up to Tuesday, he ultimately decided to trade him to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for 24-year-old goalie Filip Gustavsson.

"Sometimes you just know in your gut that things might not work out, and somebody might not be happy," Guerin said. "I don't want a player to be like that either. And sometimes it's best to just move on. And, like I said, there was no drama, we don't want to create drama. I know Cam, he's a no BS guy, and so am I. So let's just try to make everybody happier and we'll just part ways, but I have a ton of respect for Cam.

"I just felt what's transpired over the last little while, with the signing Marc-Andre Fleury, it's probably best to just move in a different direction with Cam. That way, there's no drama, there's no controversy or anything like that. We just felt that it was best at this time. Like I said, we wish Cam all the luck in the world."

End scene.