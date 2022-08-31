OPINION: Is Bill Guerin's roster set?

If we've learned anything from two years of Bill Guerin at the Minnesota Wild helm, it's that he's a man who's not afraid to stir the pot.

He's spent the past two seasons bettering the locker room culture while improving the on-ice product -- even while at some Wild fans' behest of buyouts and trades.

Guerin's summer hasn't been necessarily quiet. He prioritized moving last year's 85-point getter Kevin Fiala and got excellent return value in a 2022 draft pick (Liam Ohgren) and defenseman Brock Faber from the Los Angeles Kings.

He avoided goaltending drama after re-signing Marc-Andre Fleury and then trading Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Filip Gustavsson.

Guerin re-signed Jacob Middleton, signed Ohgren to his three-year entry level contract, and signed forward Brandon Baddock on a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$200,000), forward Steven Fogarty on a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$350,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000/$350,000 in 2023-24, forward Nic Petan on a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$500,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000/$550,000 in 2023-24) and defenseman Andrej Sustr on a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$400,000).

And all of that was accomplished July 12.

"We signed four depth guys that we're very happy about and that's part of our plan is to get some things done like that," Guerin said after Day 1 of free agency. "The guys that we signed today are all NHL capable and can help us out in Minnesota. Like the straight NHL stuff, one-way deals and stuff like that, no, it didn’t, … We've made a bunch of calls in the last few days. Had some conversations today. But, like I said, nothing that we really just wanted to jump at. So we'll see how the market unfolds in. ...There's still some movement that's going on, there's still players available. I think there'll be some team to team player movement, so we'll see if maybe we can get in on that. ...But we're very comfortable with where we are. There was nothing that we felt the need to rush into but I feel like we're in a really good position."

The Wild upped the anti by signing forward Sammy Walker to a two-year entry level on Aug. 18, free agent center Sam Steel on Aug. 30 and trading defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations on Aug. 31 (and saving about $2.25 million in cap space).

But maybe it's because I'm bored. Maybe I'm seeing too much talent at Da Beauty League, or maybe I just want to kick the can on the possibility of more additions. Either way, I have a sneaking suspicion that Bill Guerin may have one more interesting move up his sleeve.

So, if I were to be running the show, here's what I think would make sense if I were Bill Guerin.

GRAB ANOTHER CENTERMAN

Yes, I know: Marco Rossi. And the door is WIDE open for him to come in at training camp and earn his spot that everyone wanted to see solidified last year. BUT, my one overbearing concern about Rossi is his prone-ness to injury. Last year in the AHL against men, he was easily banged up. Now naturally in the NHL there will be better protection for a player like that, and he's been likely hitting the gym twice as hard to build his strength, but ultimately I would like to see Guerin have more depth up the middle (shocking, I know), and Steel and Walker are decent additions there, but with the $5 mill cap space now available, could that be coupled with someone on a trade block? Me thinks so.

That's it. I had initially wondered about another defenseman, but that depth is plump full, and goaltending should be able to navigate a year before Jesper Wallstedt is ready. The main point now is that Guerin has some room to do something should he please, and I am ready for it.

"Now we have some flexibility," Guerin said following the Kulikov trade. "And I think in our position, that’s really important right now. If we decided, if we can make a trade, then we have the flexibility to do it. If we decided to use it internally, that’s something we’d discuss as well."