The Minnesota Wild Roster is Set!

Here's who made the cut for opening night on Thursday
The Minnesota Wild are ready for the 2022-23 season to begin. After placing F Nick Petan and C Mason Shaw on waivers (both players cleared and were sent to Iowa by the way), and placing Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill on Injured Reserve, the Opening Night roster looks complete. General Manager Bill Guerin expects that both Greenway and Merrill will rejoin the team between 5 and 10 games into the year. Newcomers to the 2022-23 roster include Marco Rossi, Calen Addison, Sam Steel and Andrej Sustr.

Listed below are your 2022-23 Minnesota Wild!

Forwards:

Tyson Jost (10)
Matt Boldy (12)
Sam Steel (13)
Joel Eriksson Ek (14)
Marcus Foligno (17)
Brandon Duhaime (21)
Marco Rossi (23)
Connor Dewar (26)
Mats Zuccarello (36)
Ryan Hartman (38)
Freddy Gaudreau (89)
Kirill Kaprizov (97)

Defensemen:

Calen Addison (2)
Jacob Middleton (5)
Matt Dumba (24)
Jonas Brodin (25)
Alex Goligoski (33)
Jared Spurgeon (46)

Andrej Susjtr (59)

Goalies:

Marc-Andre Fleury (29)

Filip Gustavsson (32)

Injured Reserve:

Jon Merrill (4)

Jordan Greenway (18)

The Wild open their season on Thursday against the New York Rangers at the Xcel Energy Center.

