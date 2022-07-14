Why Jacob Middleton is back in St. Paul

The first thing you notice about Jacob Middleton is his absolutely legendary lip lettuce. It's a mustache that only cartoon characters dream about.

"For the longest time it was the only thing I could grow. Like 16, 17, I had one and it was because I couldn’t grow a beard, I could grow a really nice mustache though," Middleton told media when he joined the team via a trade with the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on March 21, 2022. "So and then, with losing four teeth in the past couple of years, it kind of takes away from that. On the upper lip, no one sees the top four teeth."

Beneath the stache is a toothless smile that is warm and inviting. It makes Middleton an endearing and comical human, but one that has enough grit and toughness to get the job done on the ice.

It's that exact combination that led Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin making a Middleton re-signing a top priority this offseason. He made official on July 6, agreeing to a three-year, $7.35 million contract.

“Honestly, I think it’s a lot to do with him and his personality and the way that he fit in with all the guys," Guerin said. "Obviously, his play is something that speaks for itself. He was a really good fit with Spurge I thought. I think Minnesota is a place that Jake really liked. Yeah, it just seemed like a really good fit. Chris O’Hearn and Jake’s agent Joe Resnick had a good negotiation and wasn’t a tough deal to do because both sides just really wanted to get it done.”

Middleton struggled to find a place on a bursting blue line in California. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound 26-year-old had the likes of Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson to compete with for prime minutes in the d-zone.

After playing a total of 14 NHL games between 2018-2021, he found a better rhythm in 2021-22, putting up three goals and six assists along with 69 penalty minutes and a plus-three through 45 games with the Sharks.

After the trade, Middleton added another goal and four more assists and a plus-7 rating through 21 games in Minnesota on the team's top pair with captain Jared Spurgeon.

Spurgeon is nearly the complete opposite of Middleton in every way.

"It’s kind of a yin and yang right?" Middleton quipped. "What is it, 5-10 with 6-4 and big and small; no facial hair and facial hair. I think it’s just one of those opposites attract kind of thing that’s been working so well. And hopefully it works well for the next couple of years as well."

And you can bet between the boost of confidence displayed by Guerin with the contract, in addition to the already seamless fit in the locker room, Middleton's numbers and output will only continue to improve next season.

Oh, and you know the mustache will improve too.

"(Laughs) of course, I'm glad it's so beloved," Middleton joked. "You guys know how highly I spoke of this organization and the guys. Little bit of security for myself and for my fiancé as well. It’s something nice. We’re very happy to be here.

"All of us played well together. It looks like everyone’s got a partner they’re comfortable with, and even with the eight guys we have, seven guys, it’s a seamless fit for anyone that jumps in and out of the lineup, whether it’s injuries or scratches. We all got a great camaraderie on the backend, and we all do it together. We know not one guy is going to go right the ship themselves."