Wild shutout to Seattle in latest loss at home

Visiting teams have long prepared for trips to Xcel Energy Center. Not just for the sacredness that surrounds the State of Hockey building, but because it has become notorious for being one of the toughest buildings to play in as the opposition.

Last season, the Wild held a 31-8-2 home record, and overall are 462-255-28-86 in their history.

This year has been anything but successful. Three straight opening losses at home, the Wild are currently 2-4-0 in their building. They have allowed 28 goals and struggling to take a lead in the first period more often than not.

The latest L, a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken, with boos raining down as the game concluded.

"We just wanted to play a real good road game in a tough building," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said postgame. "This building can be where momentum can get rolling, so we wanted to make sure we were ready to play a good, smart road game."

Hakstol's team is just one of many who entered the building with the same approach. The Wild, who are coming off one of the best regular-seasons in franchise history, are a team that had high expectations placed upon them.

So why does it appear the home sweet home mantra has faded?

There are certainly a number of things to point to the recent struggles, including injuries to veteran forwards Jordan Greenway (upper body), Marcus Foligno (upper body), Ryan Hartman (upper body) and Brandon Duhaime (upper body), but missing opportunities at two points in your building is proving detrimental to a team that was already preparing to battle for a wild card spot in the Central.

The Wild retired the No. 1 jersey to the rafters in its inaugural season to represent the fanbase. They hit the road for a three-game road trip but hopefully, they can do the jersey well upon their return.