Wild Welcome the Rangers to Kick off the 2022-23 Season

Tonight the Minnesota Wild embark on their 2022-23 schedule. After a very successful 6-1 preseason, the Wild will try to replicate last season’s success and match it with a deeper push into the playoffs.The Wild are banking on a solid rookie season from Marco Rossi, a step up for second year forward Matt Boldy, and a return to form on Special Teams.

The Rangers are formidable in the East, and will present an opportunity to see just how much the Wild have improved in key areas. Puck drops at 7!



Line Combos:

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Foligno

Matt Boldy - Sam Steel - Freddy Gaudreau

Connor Dewar - Marco Rossi - Brandon Duhaime

Alex Goligoski - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Matt Dumba

Jacob Middleton - Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury



What to Watch:

Igor Shesterkin is in net for the Rangers tonight. The Wild will need to earn their goals tonight against the reigning Vezina trophy winner in Shesterkin faced the Wild once in 2021-22, giving up 3 goals in a 3-2 loss on the night that Henrik Lundqvist had his jersey retired at Madison Square Garden. That game is the only time Shesterkin has faced the Wild so far in his career.



The New York Rangers were 4th in the NHL on the Power Play last year at 25.2 percent. With Chris Kreider (26 Power Play goals) and Mika Zibanejad (15 Power Play goals) anchoring the Rangers unit, it is a force to be reckoned with as the Wild look to improve their 25th ranked Penalty Kill from last season. The Wild were 30-32 killing penalties in the preseason, so hopefully that success carries forward to the regular season.

Did you know?

