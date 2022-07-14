Checking in with Nick Bjugstad

Nick Bjugstad got to live out every Minnesota kid's dream.

• A 2010 Mr. Hockey award winner as the state's top high school player.

• Three seasons (and two Western Conference Hockey Association titles) with the University of Minnesota Gophers.

• A first-round (19th overall) NHL draft pick

• Two years with his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild

"I’m grateful for what the organization allowed me to do," Bjugstad said the same day he signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent with the Arizona Coyotes. "It was a great group of guys and I think they’re going to have a successful future.

"I would have loved to have won a Stanley Cup with them. But you know, it's a tough, tough thing to do, but I learned a lot in two years with those guys. And, you know, definitely something I'll cherish forever."

The Blaine, Minnesota native saw limited ice time with the Wild after starting his career with Minnesota in 2020-21 at training camp on a top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Zach Parise.

By 2021-22, Bjugstad had found a better home centering the fourth line and bouncing in and out of the lineup as both a healthy scratch, and battling with various injuries.

In total, the 30-year-old had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 101 games the past two seasons. He hopes an increase in ice time and his veteran presence will help him establish more consistent ice time.

"Yeah, for me it was just finding a spot where one team wanted me and, you know, I felt comfortable with within the depth chart," said Bjugstad. "So, you know, they played last year, just judging off how they played us, they’re a well-coached team. Obviously young guys and I look forward to bringing a little veteranship -- if that’s a word -- you can tweak it if you want. But yeah, just finding a spot where they were comfortable with me and I was comfortable with them."

Bjugstad, joining his fourth team after seven seasons with the Florida Panthers, (the team who selected him 19th overall in 2010), and two each with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota, said Arizona's core and coaching staff are what drew his attention to the desert.

A team that went 25-50-7 and finished second to last in the league last year, the Coyotes might not seem like the most desirable of locations. But Bjugstad sees it as an opportunity to truly make an impact.

"I mean, every team goes through times where it might not be going the best. I still think playing them last year, they’re a hard team. I don’t think their record reflected their play. So with that being said, I mean, I played in Florida for my first few years where I was young, and there’s definitely a learning curve there. So I’ve been through a situation like that and this isn’t a team that I look at that can’t make something happen. I think the coaching staff there, and the young guys there, they’re bringing a nucleus with Keller and Schmaltz and Chychrun, so there’s good players.

"I just want to go in there and have an opportunity to play and help the team get better. I'm looking forward to it and am excited to get started."