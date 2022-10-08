Get to Know: Sam Steel

For a team that lacks depth at center, the signing of free agent Sam Steel to a one-year contract was an intriguing and potentially promising one. At 24, Steel has played in 197 games and racked up 24 goals and 65 points in little more than 14 minutes per game for the Anaheim Ducks, who are still trying to find their team identity stuck between rising stars and washed up vets.

Now in Minnesota and centered between Freddy Gaudreau and Matt Boldy through the preseason, Steel has the opportunity to not only garner more minutes, but attention as well.

"Those are two great players," Steel said of his current linemates. "Bolds obviously has the size and skill, and Freddy, he can skate, skill, and they love to make plays with the puck. So they’re really fun to play with.

"We’ll see what happens."

Through four preseason games Steel has two goals and three assists. He's been utilized on the power play and penalty kill, and has an aggressive approach which complements the Wild's latest style very well.

"(He's got) Great speed," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "He’s a pro. We feel he hasn’t had opportunity to likely play in situations with people that he’s going to play with here. Obviously we’re going to start with Gaudreau and Boldy and we think it’s a real good line. It’s a skilled line but one we can rely on as well.”

Steel said he learned plenty about becoming a pro during his foru seasons with Anaheim. Under the leadership of Ryan Getzlaf, and up-and-coming NHL superstars like Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras, it was a great introduction to the league.

But now, with a change of scenery and an opportunity ripe for the taking, Steel is ready to take the next step in the NHL.

"I’m just trying to take it day by day and learn the systems, try and get to know the guys and leave an impression," said Steel. "So I think it’s just gone pretty good so far, but a long ways to go.

"Everything runs its course and when you get the opportunity to come to an organization like this, it’s really exciting."