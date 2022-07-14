Wild 1-on-1: Marco Rossi

Q: What’s it like to be back?

Marco Rossi: “It’s really nice to be here now, to be back here, to get all the new guys here who got just drafted, to meet them and get to know them better and yeah just be around here, yeah that’s really nice.”

Q: How did last season with the Iowa Wild (AHL) go?

Rossi: “I was very happy at the end of my season because I was very happy to play really good hockey in Iowa and then after I was up in Minnesota. You really know what you expect from here, from Minnesota, and you just learn, experience more, how it is to be up there, to play the games and then after I got sent down you just know what to expect when you come up here and you know what you have to work on and stuff like that. So, I was really happy with the season.”

Q: What are those expectations?

Rossi: “Anywhere in my game just a little bit better, a little bit faster. Just all over ?? I have to be a little bit better.”

Q: Is it hard being patient?

Rossi: “Yes and no. I trust the process. I wasn’t really like getting nervous or anything. I was trusting them, trying to think day by day and the be the best every day I can be. When I got the call, I was really pumped. So, yeah, it was really nice.”

Q: What are your thoughts going into training camp?

Rossi: “To be honest I’m not really thinking right now at the training camp. I’m thinking day by day right now, try to be the best that I can be right now and not think too much ahead. But of course training camp I know you have to earn that spot. Nobody gives it to you. So, you just gotta be prepared for that then.”

Q: What does the rest of your offseason look like?

Rossi: “After this weekend I go back home. I’m going to be home a couple weeks, just keep working on my off ice, on my body and then of course keep skating back home. We have a pretty good group together back home and yeah just keep working and then come probably in September back here.”

Q: What is your confidence level that you can make this team/ready NHL?

Rossi: “Yes. I feel ready. Last season that was really good for me. I could play a lot of minutes in Iowa. I played in every situation, and I played a lot so I think that was for me the best thing to get better as a player. So I feel ready now.”

Q: What do you think you need to show?

Rossi: “Just to be myself. Not to overthink anything. Be myself and yeah that’s it.”

Q: Where do you think you had the most growth in your game last season?

Rossi: “Anywhere to be honest. Probably like the transition for me, playing men’s hockey. The beginning was different than junior hockey before. Just getting more mature, getting to know how the big guys are playing and getting used to that and I think at the end some things how it works to play against taller, bigger guys and what you can do. So that thing was the biggest transition for me.”

Q: Biggest transition to playing against men?

Rossi: “Of course they’re way stronger and a lot of guys most guys they have a lot of experience so they know what to do. You get better by if you always repeat, repeat. Even if you fail at the beginning, just keep going. You always find out what you have to do and then with time, you’re fine.”

Q: How has your offense translated?

Rossi: “I always try to be myself and just getting better every day but I wasn’t thinking too much or I didn’t have too much expectation last year. I just tried to be the best as I can be and to learn as much as I can. So I wasn’t too much thinking about the statistics or anything. Just always comes along. You don’t have to think about these things. For me it’s always important to think the little things. If do the little things right, the rest will come along.”

Q: How much is this camp opportunity to showcase your leadership?

Rossi: “Yeah, it’s really good. It’s just the next step for me right now. Just coming here try to be more a leader because I know what’s expected now of me. I know what we have to do and stuff like that and on the ice the little things the coaches wants I can teach the new guys what is new for them. So I know these things and I try to teach the other guys.”

Q: Working out last summer vs. last summer:

Rossi: “Last year was a short time to prepare myself for the season. I had maybe 4 to 6 weeks after like 5 months where I did nothing. So that was really hard for the mindset. But I felt great even after 4 to 6 weeks. Of course it was tough, but I wasn’t thinking too much ahead of myself. I was thinking right now and of course this year I have way more time to get better off the ice and to just prepare myself for the season more.”