Former figure skater Bridget Namiotka has accused former pairs partner John Coughlin of sexually abusing her for two years.

Replying to a post on Facebook in support of Coughlin, who committed suicide on Jan. 18, Namiotka said "john hurt at least 10 people including me."

"He sexually abused me for 2 years. Nobody innocent hangs themself [sic].”

Namiotka, 29, teamed with Coughlin from 2004 to 2007, when she was between the ages of 14 and 17 and he was 18 to 21. The pair won three medals on the Junior Grand Prix series and finished ninth in the senior (Olympic) level at the 2007 U.S. national championships.

In three more posts on Sunday, Namiotka added, “Someone that’s innocent doesn’t hang himself. Think about the victims when you’re speaking up for what he did to at least 10 girls.”

"Grooming happens. It happened to me and he hurt a lot of girls," she wrote. "Think about the victims.”

According to USA Today, Coughlin’s agent, Tara Modlin, denied the allegations.

“It seems that you want me to comment on an unstable persons [sic] Facebook comment — I don’t really understand your question,” she texted a USA Today reporter. " … my suggestion is to call some of his other partners …”

Attorney John Manly, who represents more than 200 victims in the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse case, told USA Today Monday evening that he represents Namiotka and her family and confirmed that the Facebook posts “definitely” were written by Namiotka. In a March 29 interview with the outlet, Manly said he also represents two other women who were minors when Coughlin allegedly sexually abused them.

Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion with two other partners, hanged himself in his father's Kansas City home on Jan. 18, one day after he received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Coughlin had three reports of sexual misconduct against him before his death, all of which he called "unfounded."

In February, SafeSport announced that his death had effectively ended the investigation.