Former USA Gymnastics Trainer, Larry Nassar Co-Worker Arrested for Sexual Assault

Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Debra Van Horn, a former USA Gymnastics trainer who worked with Larry Nassar, was arrested on one charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child earlier this week.

By Associated Press
September 08, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas have arrested a former sports medicine trainer charged in connection to Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who admitted to molesting gymnasts for years.

The Walker County district attorney’s office says Debra Van Horn was detained Thursday morning by Homeland Security officials at a Houston airport as she exited a flight from China.

A grand jury has indicted Van Horn on a single count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Walker County District Attorney David Weeks previously reported Van Horn, who worked for USA Gymnastics for 30 years, was charged as “acting as a party” with Nassar.

The district attorney’s office says her first court appearance is set for Sept. 24. She has been booked into the Walker County jail.

Nassar was sentenced in Michigan earlier this year to decades in prison.

You May Like

More Olympic Gymnastics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)