Ex-USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny Indicted in Texas on Tampering Charge

The former USA Gymnastics head was arrested in Tennessee and awaits extradition to Texas

October 18, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny has been arrested after a Texas grand jury indicted him, alleging he tampered with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In a statement issued late Wednesday night, the Walker County district attorney’s office in Huntsville, Texas, said Penny was arrested by a fugitive task force Wednesday in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and awaits extradition to Texas.

The indictment alleges Penny ordered the removal of documents from the Karolyi Ranch relating to Nassar’s activities at the ranch, near Huntsville. The indictment also alleges the removal was aimed at impairing the ongoing investigation of Nassar.

Penny resigned under pressure in March 2017. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

