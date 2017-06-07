Watch NCAA outdoor track and field championships online: Live stream, TV, results, schedule
The 2017 NCAA track and field outdoor championships are underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Last year's championships were won by Florida on the men's side and Arkansas on the women's side.
The men's champion will be decided on Friday. The women's champion will be crowned on Saturday.
Here's how to watch the NCAA championships:
Start lists: Men's competitors; Women's competitors
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
TV schedule:
Finals Day 1: June, 7
3:30 p.m. on ESPN3
7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Finals Day 2: June 8
1:30 p.m. on ESPN3
7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Finals on Day 3: June 9
3:30 p.m. on ESPN3
8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Finals on Day 4: June 10
2:30 p.m. on ESPN3
6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Live results are available here.
A full schedule for each event can be found here.