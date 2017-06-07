The 2017 NCAA track and field outdoor championships are underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Last year's championships were won by Florida on the men's side and Arkansas on the women's side.

The men's champion will be decided on Friday. The women's champion will be crowned on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the NCAA championships:

Start lists: Men's competitors; Women's competitors

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

​TV schedule:

Finals Day 1: June, 7

3:30 p.m. on ESPN3

7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Finals Day 2: June 8

1:30 p.m. on ESPN3

7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Finals on Day 3: June 9

3:30 p.m. on ESPN3

8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Finals on Day 4: June 10

2:30 p.m. on ESPN3

6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Live results are available here.

​A full schedule for each event can be found here.