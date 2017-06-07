Olympics

Watch NCAA outdoor track and field championships online: Live stream, TV, results, schedule

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The 2017 NCAA track and field outdoor championships are underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Last year's championships were won by Florida on the men's side and Arkansas on the women's side.

The men's champion will be decided on Friday. The women's champion will be crowned on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the NCAA championships:

Start lists: Men's competitors; Women's competitors

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

TV schedule:

Finals Day 1: June, 7 

3:30 p.m. on ESPN3

7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Finals Day 2: June 8

1:30 p.m. on ESPN3

7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Finals on Day 3: June 9

3:30 p.m. on ESPN3

8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Finals on Day 4: June 10

2:30 p.m. on ESPN3

6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Live results are available here.

​A full schedule for each event can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters