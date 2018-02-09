Olympic Medal Hopes Rest on One Athlete for 18 Teams

Eighteen teams have just one athlete — 13 of them alpine skiers — competing for them at this year's Winter Games.

By Associated Press
February 09, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — No pressure or anything. But the whole country is rooting for you.

After all, you're their only Olympic hope.

Eighteen teams have just one athlete — 13 of them alpine skiers — competing for them at this year's Winter Games, a prestigious — but maybe slightly lonely — place to be. So, the spotlight was solely on them as they entered Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony carrying their team's flag.

The 18 one-athlete teams include:

- Azerbaijan (Patrick Brachner, alpine skiing)

- Bermuda (Tucker Murphy, cross-country skiing)

- Cyprus (Dino Lefkaritis, alpine skiing)

- Ecuador (Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, cross-country skiing)

- Eritrea (Shannon Abeda, alpine skiing)

- Ghana (Akwasi Frimpong, skeleton)

- Hong Kong (Arabella Carolina Yili Ng, alpine skiing)

- Kenya (Sabrina Simader, alpine skiing)

- Kosovo (Albin Tahiri, alpine skiing)

- Luxembourg (Matthieu Osch, alpine skiing)

- Madagascar (Mialitiana Clerc, alpine skiing)

- Malta (Elise Pellegrin, alpine skiing)

- Puerto Rico (Charles Flaherty, alpine skiing)

- San Marino (Alessandro Mariotti, alpine skiing)

- Singapore (Cheyenne Goh, ladies' short-track speed skating)

- South Africa (Connor Wilson, alpine skiing)

- Timor-Leste ( Yohan Goncalves Goutt, alpine skiing)

And, of course, Tonga with a shirtless Pita Taufatofua, who'll represent the country in cross-country skiing.

