Mirai Nagasu made history on Monday, becoming the first American woman in history to land a triple axel at the Olympic Games.

Nagasu, 24, landed the triple axel toward the beginning of her program during the team event. She is the third woman in Olympic history to land a triple axel during a competition at the Games.

Nagasu was awarded a technical score of 73.38.

Nagasu competed at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver but wasn't selected for the 2014 Sochi Games.