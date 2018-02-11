The United States hasn't hosted an Olympics since 2002, when Salt Lake hosted the Winter Games.

But we won't have to wait too much longer for the Olympics to return to American soil.

Last year, the International Olympic Committee awarded Los Angeles the 2028 Summer Games, bringing the Olympics back to L.A. for the first time since 1984.

The 2020 Summer Games will be held in Tokyo, while Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Paris will host in 2024.

The IOC has yet to award the 2026 Olympics.