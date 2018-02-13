Michael Phelps Announces Birth of Second Son, Beckett

While the Winter Olympics are in full swing in PyeongChang, halfway across the globe the world's most decorated Olympian ever welcomed the birth of his second son.

Twenty-three time gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps announced on Instagram that his wife had given birth on Monday to the couple's second son, Beckett. The couple's other son, Boomer, was born in May 2016.

"Magical moments yesterday...," Phelps, 32, wrote in the post's caption. "Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now"

​Phelps, who has 28 medals in total, won five golds and a silver at last year's Olympics in Rio before announcing his retirement shortly after the Games. He remains in swimming shape but has not given any indication that he's considering trying to qualify for Tokyo 2020.