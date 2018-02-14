Olympic gold medalist Shaun White says the the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him in 2016 is nothing but gossip, and refused to discuss the topic further when asked by reporters at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

White won his third gold medal in the men's halfpipe on Tuesday, and minutes after the victory was asked about the lawsuit and if it would damage his reputation.

"I'm here to talk about the Olympics, not gossip and stuff," White said. "I don't think so."

In 2016, a former drummer in White's rock band, Bad Things sued him, saying she was sexually harassed and that White refused to pay her a $3,750 monthly retainer from from 2013-2014. The suit was settled last year.

In the lawsuit, Lena Zawaideh provided details of White's alleged harassments, including claims that he forced her to watch “sexually disturbing videos, including videos sexualizing human fecal matter.”