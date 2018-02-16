Adam Rippon closed out his PyeongChang Olympics on an emotional note, earning a huge ovation from the crowd and those on social media.

The outspoken athlete has emerged as one of the top figures in these winter games for his words and charisma.

According to Bleacher Report's Joon Lee, Rippon said he would celebrate with a stiff drink. He added, “One thing I want America to come away with is that I’m not America’s gay sweetheart. I’m not America’s gay icon. I’m just America’s sweetheart. I’m just an icon.”

As part of his final skate, he performed to ​"O" by Coldplay.

See how celebrities and athletes reacted to his final performance

I don't fully understand figure skating judging so I can't really speculate on the scoring but @Adaripp's performance was truly mesmerizing. You're #1 in our hearts, Adam! So proud of you and inspired by you. — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 17, 2018

I need an oxygen tank. Adam has taken my breath away — Gracie Gold (@GraceEGold) February 17, 2018

I am so proud. @Adaripp was injured in a boot this time last year. He came out tonight and showed everyone hard work, determination and a touch of fabulosity will get you far. I love you so much and I'm so amazed by you. — Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 17, 2018

What a showing at these Games! You have worked so hard to earn these moments. Congratulations @Adaripp. Way to rep the USA so beautifully ❤️🇺🇸 #pyeongchang2018 #bestofus — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) February 17, 2018

.@Adaripp your infectious spirit and positive attitude have been an inspiration- Pennsylvania is proud of you! #Olympics — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 17, 2018

Rippon you had a beautiful skate — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 17, 2018

@Adaripp..... you're a Hero. You're a champion. An Olympian. An incredible friend. Congratulations on these Olympic Games! I am so proud of you. 💙💛🖤💚❤ — Zach Donohue (@ZachTDonohue) February 17, 2018

I started crying as soon as Adam Rippon landed his final jump. That program was spellbinding. It meant so much to the future of skating, and so much to me, personally. Adam didn't just kick open the door for queer skaters. He tore the door off its hinges. We're here to stay. — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) February 17, 2018

Adam Rippon's final routine can end in no other way than a Sarah Jessica Parker/Kim Cattrall reunion. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 17, 2018

Rippon won't win a medal but he should get a gold wreath or something. Prettiest performance? Is that a thing? — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) February 17, 2018

A job well done to Rippon.