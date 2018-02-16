Celebrities, Athletes React to Adam Rippon's Free Program

Adam Rippon closed out his PyeongChang Olympics on an emotional note.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 16, 2018

Adam Rippon closed out his PyeongChang Olympics on an emotional note, earning a huge ovation from the crowd and those on social media.

The outspoken athlete has emerged as one of the top figures in these winter games for his words and charisma. 

According to Bleacher Report's Joon Lee, Rippon said he would celebrate with a stiff drink. He added, “One thing I want America to come away with is that I’m not America’s gay sweetheart. I’m not America’s gay icon. I’m just America’s sweetheart. I’m just an icon.”

As part of his final skate, he performed to ​"O" by Coldplay.

See how celebrities and athletes reacted to his final performance

A job well done to Rippon. 

