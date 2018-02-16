Nathan Chen Lands Record 6 Quads in Free Program

The Quad King is back.
After a disappointing short program, Nathan Chen landed an Olympic-record six quadruple jumps in his free skate Friday night.
He received a standing ovation for the feat and a great score: His 215.08 points in the free skate are a personal best — nearly 11 more points than his previous high.
"Nathan Chen is still the quad king!"
This is history. Nathan Chen with SIX quads in his men's free skate program.
That score combined with his 82.27 from the short program gave Chen 297.35, which was good enough for the No. 1 spot when he finished.
Despite that lead, it's still unlikely for him to get a medal.
Chen was considered Team USA's best shot for a medal before the Games.