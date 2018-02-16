Nathan Chen Lands Record 6 Quads in Free Program

The Quad King is back.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 16, 2018

After a disappointing short program, Nathan Chen landed an Olympic-record six quadruple jumps in his free skate Friday night.

He received a standing ovation for the feat and a great score: His 215.08 points in the free skate are a personal best — nearly 11 more points than his previous high.

That score combined with his 82.27 from the short program gave Chen 297.35, which was good enough for the No. 1 spot when he finished. 

Despite that lead, it's still unlikely for him to get a medal. 

Chen was considered Team USA's best shot for a medal before the Games. 

 

 

