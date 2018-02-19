Olympic Women's Hockey Gold Medal Game: USA vs. Canada or OAR

How to watch the United States in the women's hockey gold medal game.

By Chris Chavez
February 19, 2018

The United States will play the winner of Canada vs. the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the gold medal match on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The U.S. and Canada have played each other in four of the five Olympic gold medal games. The Americans won in 1998 but Canada is riding a streak of four consecutive gold medals since that loss. Canada beat the United States 2–1 last week with goalkeeper Genevieve Lacasse making 44 saves in the victory.

The United States advanced to the gold medal game by defeating Finland 5–0 in the semifinal.

Canada will face the Olympic athletes from Russia in the semifinal on Monday morning. 

Here's how to watch the gold medal game:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

Where: Gangneung Hockey Center

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: The game can be watched online at NBCOlympics.com

More Olympics

