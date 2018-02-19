American Maddie Bowman Fails to Defend Gold in Freeski Halfpipe, USA's Brita Sigourney Medals

Maddie Bowman didn't reach the medal stand, but Brita Sigourney earned bronze. 

By Stanley Kay
February 19, 2018

American Maddie Bowman failed to defend her 2014 gold medal in the freeski halfpipe after she fell on all three runs during the final on Tuesday in PyeongChang, but teammate Brita Sigourney earned bronze. 

Bowman's final run started well, but she didn't stick the final landing and took a rough fall. Bowman wiped out on the final run on all three attempts. She was in tears after her final run. 

Sigourney won the bronze medal in the event after finishing with a score of 91.60. Team USA's Annalisa Drew finished with a score of 90.80, good for fourth. 

Olympics
Q&A: Olympic Gold Medalist Maddie Bowman Talks PyeongChang Preparation and More

Canada's Cassie Sharpe won the gold medal, while France's Marie Martinod won silver. 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now