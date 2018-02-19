Team USA's men's hockey team will face Slovakia in a must-win game on Tuesday (Monday night ET) in PyeongChang.

The United States lost two of its first three games, forcing the team into a qualification playoff. The U.S. beat Slovakia 2–1 in the preliminary round behind two power-play goals from Ryan Donato, but the Americans also lost to both Canada and Russia in the preliminaries.

The winner of the match will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. failed to medal at Sochi 2014, finishing in fourth.

See how to watch the game below.

How to watch

Time: Monday night, 10:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on NBC's website.