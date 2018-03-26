Police in Michigan have arrested a former Michigan State University dean who was disgraced physician Larry Nassar’s boss at the school, jail records show.

Former MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine dean William Strampel faces multiple unspecified charges, according to the Detroit Free Press, which first reported his arrest. At least one of the charges is a felony, according to the Free Press.

In October 2016, two weeks after Nassar was fired by the university, Strampel told a group of students and administrators that he did not believe Nassar’s accusers, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

“This just goes to show that none of you learned the most basic lesson in medicine, medicine 101, that you should have learned in your first week: don’t trust your patients,” Strampel said, according to a written account of the meeting obtained by the Journal. “Patients lie to get doctors in trouble. And we’re seeing that right now in the news with this Nassar stuff. I don’t think any of these women were actually assaulted by Larry, but Larry didn’t learn that lesson and didn’t have a chaperone in the room, so now they see an opening and they can take advantage of him.”

Strampel, 70, stepped down from his position in December, citing medical reasons. He was placed on medical leave and remained on the school’s faculty but interim MSU president John Engler moved to fire him in February.