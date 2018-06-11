Olympian Bode Miller's 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Drowning in Pool

"We are beyond devastated," Miller wrote on Instagram.

By Karen Mizoguchi
June 11, 2018

This article originally appeared on People.com.

Bode Miller is mourning the tragic death of his youngest child, 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller.

Emeline drowned in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California, on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms.

The Orange County Fire Department says paramedics were rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital where she was unable to be resuscitated.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office also confirms Emeline’s death.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller, 40, said on Instagram Monday.

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time,” he said.

In November 2016, the Olympic alpine skier and his wife, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, welcomed their second child together and his fourth: Nash Skan, 3, and Miller’s children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

On April 1, Bode and Morgan announced they were expecting their third child. “Happy Easter Sending love from the growing Miller Family,” the couple shared.

Miller is a six-time Olympic medalist (1 gold, 3 silvers, 2 bronzes), winning gold in the super combined at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. He last competed at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

