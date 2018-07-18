Watch: Survivors of Larry Nassar Given Arthur Ashe Award in Powerful Moment at ESPYS

By Charlotte Carroll
July 18, 2018

Survivors of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal created a powerful moment when they gathered onstage at the ESPYs on Wednesday to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

One hundred and forty one women appeared on stage to represent all the survivors who spoke out about the abuses they endured.

Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman said, "We may suffer alone—but we survive together." As part of her speech, she listed all the years people spoke up about Larry Nassar's abuse. 

Tiffany Thomas Lopez and Sarah Klein also joined Raisman at the front of the group and spoke. 

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is in honor of Arthur Ashe and presented to those "whose contributions transcend sports."

Nassar abused about 300 victims, according to court records observed by the Detroit Free Press. He was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault with another 60–year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

