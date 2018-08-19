Simone Biles made headlines this weekend with her record-breaking fifth U.S. all-around title at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

While the focus was on Biles's win, it was her teal leotard that sent a more important message: teal is the color of sexual assault awareness.

Simone Biles’ teal leo is for the survivors. — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) August 20, 2018

Biles retweeted The Gymternet's tweet, confirming her support for Larry Nassar survivors in the wake of the widespread sexual assault perpetrated by the former Team USA gymnastics doctor.

See Biles' leo below:

The 'Go Teal' campaign was started at Michigan State where Nassar was a former doctor. The campaign was designed to give students the opportunity to stand in solidarity with the survivors who came forth to testify during Nassar's hearing. Teal ribbons, t-shirts, posters and more covered campus, using the color to inspire a new movement that applauds survivors for their courage.

Biles is one of the hundreds of athletes who have come forward as survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse. Her former teammate and fellow USA gymnast Aly Raisman has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Larry Nassar situation and it's handling by MSU, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee.