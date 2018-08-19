Simone Bile Wears Teal Leotard for Larry Nassar Survivors

Teal is the color of sexual assault awareness.

By Emily Caron
August 19, 2018

Simone Biles made headlines this weekend with her record-breaking fifth U.S. all-around title at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

While the focus was on Biles's win, it was her teal leotard that sent a more important message: teal is the color of sexual assault awareness. 

Biles retweeted The Gymternet's tweet, confirming her support for Larry Nassar survivors in the wake of the widespread sexual assault perpetrated by the former Team USA gymnastics doctor.

See Biles' leo below: 

The 'Go Teal' campaign was started at Michigan State where Nassar was a former doctor. The campaign was designed to give students the opportunity to stand in solidarity with the survivors who came forth to testify during Nassar's hearing. Teal ribbons, t-shirts, posters and more covered campus, using the color to inspire a new movement that applauds survivors for their courage.

Biles is one of the hundreds of athletes who have come forward as survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse. Her former teammate and fellow USA gymnast Aly Raisman has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Larry Nassar situation and it's handling by MSU, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee

 

 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)