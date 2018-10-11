Lindsey Vonn Says She Plans to Retire After 2018-2019 Season

Lindsey Vonn said the 2018 season will be her last whether or not she breaks the record for World Cup wins.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 11, 2018

Lindsey Vonn plans to retire after the 2018-2019 season even if she does not break the record for World Cup wins, the Olympic ski racer told NBC Sports on Thursday.

Despite saying in February that she would return for another season if she didn't break the record set by Ingemar Stenmark, Vonn confirmed this season will be her last.

"If I get it [the record], that would be a dream come true,” Vonn said. “If I don’t, I think I’ve had an incredibly successful career no matter what. I’m still the all-time winningest female skier."

Vonn, 33, has 82 victories and is just four shy of the record. She said that she pondered the possibility of continuing on to the 2019-2020 season but ultimately decided her history of injuries would make it difficult to do so.

Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Costs Rising to Nearly $25 Billion, May Go Higher

“Physically, I’ve gotten to the point where it doesn’t make sense,” Vonn said. “I really would like to be active when I’m older, so I have to look to the future and not just be so focused on what’s in front of me.”

Vonn said she will race every downhill and super-G throughout the season. Her first race will be in December at Lake Louise in Alberta.

