Simone Biles Calls Out Interim USA Gymnastics President for Nike Tweet

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Biles shared her dislike for Bono's tweet against Nike.

By Jenna West
October 13, 2018

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles called out USA Gymnastics interim president Mary Bono for tweeting that she does not support Nike.

Bono tweeted in September that she was playing at a charity golf tournament but "unfortunately had these shoes in my bag," in reference to a pair of Nike shoes. She included a photo of her coloring in the white Nike check on her shoe with a black marker.

The tweet came a few days after Nike launched its "Just Do It" campaign with Colin Kaepernick.

On Friday, USA Gymnastics announced that Bono was named the interim president and chief executive officer of the organization.

On Saturday, Biles shared her dislike for Bono's Nike tweet.

"don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything [sic]."

USA Gymnastics also announced its team for the 2018 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Friday, which is headlined by Biles.

