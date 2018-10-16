Four men have been found guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.

News outlets report a jury returned the verdicts Monday after deliberating for nearly five hours.

Jurors pronounced Chazerae Taylor guilty of wanton murder and four counts of wanton endangerment and recommended that he serve 20 years, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. His son, D'Markeo Taylor, was found guilty of wanton endangerment and recommended to serve 15 months. Lamonte Williams was found guilty on five counts of wanton endangerment, and jurors suggested he serve one year.

D'Vonta Middlebrooks was found guilty on one count of wanton endangerment, but not guilty on five other counts of the same charge. Jurors recommended Middlebrooks, who had prior felony convictions for possession of cocaine, to serve 15 years, reports the Herald-Leader

Authorities have said Trinity was an innocent bystander who died in 2016 after being shot in the neck during a shootout in a parking lot.

Tyson called the last two years "rough for [his] entire family."

"I'm just glad it's over. I'm proud that my daughter got some justice," Gay told the Herald-Leader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.