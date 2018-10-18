Former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny Arrested on Nassar Evidence Tampering Charge

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny faces prison time after arrest on evidence tampering in Larry Nassar case

By Scooby Axson
October 18, 2018

Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny was arrested weeks after a grand jury in Texas indicted him on charges that he tampered with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Penny faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted of the charge, which a third-degree felony.

Penny was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, according to the Walker County district attorney's office in Huntsville, Texas, where he will await extradition to Texas.

An indictment stated that Penny ordered documents to be removed from the Karolyi Ranch near Houston. The ranch was used as a training facility for gymnasts aspiring to make the Olympics.

It was also the place where dozens of gymnasts said they were assaulted by Nassar. The facility was closed in January 2018.

Authorities say that when Penny found out Nassar was under investigation, he ordered the removal of documents for "the purpose of impairing the ongoing investigation by destroying or hiding the documents and that Penny sent the documents to USA Gymnastics in Indianapolis.

Investigators say they have no idea where those documents are today.

Nassar, who is also a former Michigan State doctor, is currently in a Florida prison serving a 60-year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

He was also sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault.

Nassar also faces charges charged in Walker County as he is accused of sexually assaulting six minors and former USA Gymnastics trainer Deborah Van Horn was charged with one count of sexual assault of a child in Texas,

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)