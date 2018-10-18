Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny was arrested weeks after a grand jury in Texas indicted him on charges that he tampered with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Penny faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted of the charge, which a third-degree felony.

Penny was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, according to the Walker County district attorney's office in Huntsville, Texas, where he will await extradition to Texas.

An indictment stated that Penny ordered documents to be removed from the Karolyi Ranch near Houston. The ranch was used as a training facility for gymnasts aspiring to make the Olympics.

It was also the place where dozens of gymnasts said they were assaulted by Nassar. The facility was closed in January 2018.

Authorities say that when Penny found out Nassar was under investigation, he ordered the removal of documents for "the purpose of impairing the ongoing investigation by destroying or hiding the documents and that Penny sent the documents to USA Gymnastics in Indianapolis.

Investigators say they have no idea where those documents are today.

Nassar, who is also a former Michigan State doctor, is currently in a Florida prison serving a 60-year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

He was also sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault.

Nassar also faces charges charged in Walker County as he is accused of sexually assaulting six minors and former USA Gymnastics trainer Deborah Van Horn was charged with one count of sexual assault of a child in Texas,