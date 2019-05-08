Georgia Sprinter in Stable Condition After Being Impaled by Javelin at Practice

Screenshot/Twitter/Georgia Track&Field

Georgia sprinter Elija Godwin successfully underwent surgery after backing into a javelin at track practice on Tuesday.

By Jenna West
May 08, 2019

A Georgia sprinter is in stable condition after being impaled by a javelin at track practice on Tuesday, the university released in a statement on Wednesday.

Freshman Elija Godwin is expected to make a full recovery after accidentally backing into a javelin that was implanted in the ground, according to Ron Courson, Georgia's Director of Sports Medicine.

"We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija," Courson said. "Special thanks to our sports medicine staff, UGA Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Fire-Rescue, National EMS, and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center."

Atlanta news station 11 Alive reports the javelin went through Godwin's back and punctured his lung. Teammates rushed to his aid and packed his injury with gauze. Medical personnel later sawed the piece of the javelin sticking out of Godwin's back in order to load him into an ambulance, but a piece of the javelin was still in his chest, according to 11 Alive.

Godwin will likely miss the rest of the season. Godwin is off oxygen and breathing on his own.

Godwin has run personal bests of 10.47 for 100 meters, 20.59 for 200 meters and 45.92 for 400 meters on the season.

