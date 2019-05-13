Ibtihaj Muhammad, who became the first Muslim-American woman to compete at the Olympics while wearing a hijab at the Rio 2016 Games, suggests that she will not compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in an interview with NBC Sports.

"I have unofficially hung up my sabre,” Muhammad said. “I feel really content with my career and where I am right now in my life. You know, fencing is not a big part of it anymore, but it’s always been my intention to transcend sport in a way that reaches people not just in the fencing world but outside of it. I think I’ve been able to best do that, not only representing my sport but representing myself.”

“It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” Muhammad added. “... What really was consistent throughout everyone that I talked to who is also a professional athlete is you’ll know when it’s time."

Muhammad, featured in Sports Illustrated's second annual "Fashionable 50" issue, won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. The 33-year-old became the first female Muslim-American athlete to ever medal at the Olympics.