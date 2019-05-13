Ibtihaj Muhammad 'Unofficially' Hangs Up Sabre, Won't Compete in 2020 Olympics

Muhammad was the first Muslim-American woman to compete at the Olympics with a hjiab.

By Kaelen Jones
May 13, 2019

Ibtihaj Muhammad, who became the first Muslim-American woman to compete at the Olympics while wearing a hijab at the Rio 2016 Games, suggests that she will not compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in an interview with NBC Sports.

"I have unofficially hung up my sabre,” Muhammad said. “I feel really content with my career and where I am right now in my life. You know, fencing is not a big part of it anymore, but it’s always been my intention to transcend sport in a way that reaches people not just in the fencing world but outside of it. I think I’ve been able to best do that, not only representing my sport but representing myself.”

“It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” Muhammad added. “... What really was consistent throughout everyone that I talked to who is also a professional athlete is you’ll know when it’s time."

Muhammad, featured in Sports Illustrated's second annual "Fashionable 50" issue, won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. The 33-year-old became the first female Muslim-American athlete to ever medal at the Olympics.

You May Like

More Olympics

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message