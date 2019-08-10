U.S. Fencer Takes Knee During Pan American Games Medal Ceremony

Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

U.S. fencer Race Imboden asked for a "call to change."

By Jenna West
August 10, 2019

U.S. fencer Race Imboden took a knee on the podium during Friday's medal ceremony at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Imboden tweeted a photo of the moment and asked for a "call for change."

"I am honored to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Games," he said. "My pride however has been cut short by the multiple shortcomings of the country I hold so dear to my heart. Racism, Gun Control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list.

"I chose to sacrifice my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed [sic]."

His tweet came less than a week after 29 people died in two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio last weekend.

According to NBCSports.com, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is reviewing Imboden's demonstration for possible consequences. An USOPC spokesperson said athletes commit to terms before competing that include refraining from political demonstrations.

"In this case, Race didn't adhere to the commitment he made to the organizing committee and the USOPC," spokesperson Mark Jones said. "We respect his rights to express his viewpoints, but we are disappointed that he chose not to honor his commitment."

Imboden and his teammates Gerek Meinhardt and Nick Itkin won the men's foil team gold medal match over Brazil on Friday.

