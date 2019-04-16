Check out the complete finals schedule for track and field events at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
2020 Olympic organizers have released the full competition schedule for next year's Summer Games in Tokyo. Nine finals will be contested during morning sessions due to weather considerations and so fans across the world can watch during prime time hours.
The Opening Ceremonies will take place on Friday, July 24th but track and field action will not start until the 31st and runs through August 9th. The final event is the men's marathon, which traditionally has its medal ceremony at the Closing Ceremonies.
“Having finals in the morning, as requested by the International Olympic Committee, will enhance the visibility of athletics across all time zones," International Association of Athletics Federation Competitions Director Paul Hardy said in a release. "The stadium-based distance events remain in the evening sessions to reduce the risk of very hot conditions for our endurance athletes, while the road events will start as early as practicable in the morning. “The new schedule also accommodates both the traditional doubles and the historic addition of the mixed 4 X 400m relay, the first time that athletics has combined the talents of both male and female athletes in one event at the Games.”
The schedule will allow for athletes to be able to attempt doubling in events like the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 80 meters, 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters.
A complete events schedule for all sports at the 2020 Games is now available. The full day-by-day track and field schedule with rounds can be found here.
Check out the finals for each respective event below:
Friday, July 31st
6 a.m. – Men’s 20K Race Walk
8:40 p.m. – Men’s 10,000 Meters
Saturday, Aug. 1st
8:15 p.m. – Men’s Discus
9:35 p.m. – Mixed 4x400-Meter Relay
9:50 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meters
Sunday, Aug. 2nd
6 a.m. – Women’s Marathon
10:35 a.m. – Women’s Shot Put
7:10 p.m. – Men’s High Jump
8:20 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump
9:50 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meters
Monday, Aug. 3rd
10:20 a.m. – Men’s Long Jump
11:50 a.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles
8 p.m. – Women’s Discus Throw
9:15 p.m. – Men’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase
9:40 p.m. – Women’s 5,000 Meters
Tuesday, Aug. 4th
10:50 a.m. – Women’s Long Jump
12:20 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles
7:20 p.m. – Men’s Pole Vault
8:35 p.m. – Women’s Hammer Throw
9:25 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meters
9:50 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meters
Wednesday, Aug. 5th
11:30 a.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles
8 p.m. – Women’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase
8:15 p.m. – Men’s Hammer Throw
9:05 p.m. – Men’s 800 Meters
9:55 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meters
Thursday, Aug. 6th
11 a.m. – Men’s Triple Jump
11:05 a.m. – Men’s Shot Put
11:55 a.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles
7:20 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault
9 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meters
9:20 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon 800 Meter
9:40 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon 1,500 Meter
Friday, Aug. 7th
6 a.m. – Women’s 20K Race Walk
8:50 p.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw
9 p.m. – Men’s 5,000 Meters
9:35 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meters
9:50 p.m. – Women’s 1,500 Meters
10:30 p.m. – Women’s 4x100-Meter Relay
10:50 – Men’s 4 x 100-Meter Relay
Saturday, Aug. 8th
5:30 a.m. – Men’s 50K Race Walk
7:35 p.m. – Women’s High Jump
7:45 p.m. – Women’s 10,000 Meters
8 p.m. – Men’s Javelin Throw
8:40 p.m. – Men’s 1,500 Meters
9:30 p.m. – Women’s 4x400-Meter Relay
9:50 p.m. – Men’s 4x400-Meter Relay
Sunday, Aug. 9th
6 a.m. – Men's Marathon