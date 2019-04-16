2020 Olympic organizers have released the full competition schedule for next year's Summer Games in Tokyo. Nine finals will be contested during morning sessions due to weather considerations and so fans across the world can watch during prime time hours.

The Opening Ceremonies will take place on Friday, July 24th but track and field action will not start until the 31st and runs through August 9th. The final event is the men's marathon, which traditionally has its medal ceremony at the Closing Ceremonies.

“Having finals in the morning, as requested by the International Olympic Committee, will enhance the visibility of athletics across all time zones," International Association of Athletics Federation Competitions Director Paul Hardy said in a release. "The stadium-based distance events remain in the evening sessions to reduce the risk of very hot conditions for our endurance athletes, while the road events will start as early as practicable in the morning. “The new schedule also accommodates both the traditional doubles and the historic addition of the mixed 4 X 400m relay, the first time that athletics has combined the talents of both male and female athletes in one event at the Games.”

The schedule will allow for athletes to be able to attempt doubling in events like the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 80 meters, 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters.

A complete events schedule for all sports at the 2020 Games is now available. The full day-by-day track and field schedule with rounds can be found here.

Check out the finals for each respective event below:

Friday, July 31st

6 a.m. – Men’s 20K Race Walk

8:40 p.m. – Men’s 10,000 Meters

Saturday, Aug. 1st

8:15 p.m. – Men’s Discus

9:35 p.m. – Mixed 4x400-Meter Relay

9:50 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meters

Sunday, Aug. 2nd

6 a.m. – Women’s Marathon

10:35 a.m. – Women’s Shot Put

7:10 p.m. – Men’s High Jump

8:20 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump

9:50 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meters

Monday, Aug. 3rd

10:20 a.m. – Men’s Long Jump

11:50 a.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles

8 p.m. – Women’s Discus Throw

9:15 p.m. – Men’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase

9:40 p.m. – Women’s 5,000 Meters

Tuesday, Aug. 4th

10:50 a.m. – Women’s Long Jump

12:20 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles

7:20 p.m. – Men’s Pole Vault

8:35 p.m. – Women’s Hammer Throw

9:25 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meters

9:50 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meters

Wednesday, Aug. 5th

11:30 a.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles

8 p.m. – Women’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase

8:15 p.m. – Men’s Hammer Throw

9:05 p.m. – Men’s 800 Meters

9:55 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meters

Thursday, Aug. 6th

11 a.m. – Men’s Triple Jump

11:05 a.m. – Men’s Shot Put

11:55 a.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles

7:20 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault

9 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meters

9:20 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon 800 Meter

9:40 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon 1,500 Meter

Friday, Aug. 7th

6 a.m. – Women’s 20K Race Walk

8:50 p.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw

9 p.m. – Men’s 5,000 Meters

9:35 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meters

9:50 p.m. – Women’s 1,500 Meters

10:30 p.m. – Women’s 4x100-Meter Relay

10:50 – Men’s 4 x 100-Meter Relay

Saturday, Aug. 8th

5:30 a.m. – Men’s 50K Race Walk

7:35 p.m. – Women’s High Jump

7:45 p.m. – Women’s 10,000 Meters

8 p.m. – Men’s Javelin Throw

8:40 p.m. – Men’s 1,500 Meters

9:30 p.m. – Women’s 4x400-Meter Relay

9:50 p.m. – Men’s 4x400-Meter Relay

Sunday, Aug. 9th

6 a.m. – Men's Marathon